A US judge layed into two of the world’s biggest offshore wind players as “inhibiting efforts to fight climate change” as he doubled the royalties GE must pay Siemens Gamesa over patent infringements linked to the former’s Haliade-X turbine.

Judge William Young made his scathing comments as he ordered GE to pay $60,000 per megawatt of Haliade-X capacity installed at the planned 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 project off New Jersey, settling a final detail of an earlier landmark ruling by the court that found the US group’s turbine breached a Siemens Gamesa patent relating to structural support for bearings, outlawing sale of that model in the American market and ordering $30,000/MW payment for any used.