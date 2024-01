Japanese utility JERA and Green Power Investment Corp. (GPI) have started operations at the 112MW Ishikari Bay New Port nearshore wind farm, which JERA said is the largest commercial offshore wind array so far off the East Asian nation.

The wind farm off Hokkaido in Ishikari Bay near Sapporo features 14 Siemens Gamesa 8.0-167 DD turbines certified to withstand typhoons and seismic activities.