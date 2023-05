Japan’s biggest power group JERA and NTT Anode Energy today (Thursday) agreed to buy a clutch of renewables assets owned by US group Pattern Energy in one of the biggest deals yet in the Japanese green power sector.

The purchase includes Green Power Investment Corporation (GPI), a major player in Japanese onshore and offshore wind.

Financial terms were not disclosed in an announcement of the deal, but Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei said JERA and NTT would pay about 300bn yen ($2.2bn).