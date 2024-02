Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power strengthened its position in European offshore wind by taking a chunk of the Ecowende project in Dutch waters.

Chubu agreed to buy a 30% share in the 760MW project from Dutch utility Eneco, which is currently developing the project in conjunction with oil giant Shell.

Eneco – which is itself 20%-owned by Chubu, with fellow Japanese group Mitsubishi holding the rest – will keep 10%, with Shell retaining its current 60% share.