The head of a Japanese wind developer has quit amid a probe into bribery allegations involving a top politician and racehorses.

Masayuki Tsukawaki resigned as president of Japan Wind Development Co. on Friday, the company said in a statement.

Tsukawaki has been at the centre of a political storm in Japan for weeks since the resignation of Masatoshi Akimoto, who stepped down as parliamentary vice president following claims that he is being investigated over receipt of 30 million yen ($210,000) from the developer.