Japanese energy giants Tokyo Gas and Shinobuyama Fukushima Power have begun scoping construction of a two-turbine floating wind project near the site of the Asian nation’s pioneering Fukushima Forward array, with the release today (Monday) of the new development’s environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The EIA for the 30MW demo, which will be built around a pair of Principle Power WindFloat platforms moored in 100-120 metres off water off Fukushima prefrecture on the the west coast of the country, is a key step toward commercialisation of Japan’s slow-rolling play.

“This study uses the floating technology of Principle Power, which has a proven track record in Europe, and utilises the know-how obtained through the floating demonstration research project conducted off the coast of Fukushima [last decade] to realise commercialisation. It’s what we aim for,” said the partners.

“Through the EIA, [we] will proceed with this study while obtaining understanding through repeated discussions with local fisheries officials, local residents, and relevant local governments.”

Power production from the project, where winds travels at some seven metres per second, is slated to begin “in 2027”.

A first-mover in the floating wind space, Japan has falled behind in the race to build-out deepwater plants off its shores, with its wind industry last November lobbying the government to open vast areas beyond its territorial waters as part of a package of “urgent measures” to restart progress in the sector.

Japan has set goals to have up to 45GW in place by 2040 and allocate 10GW by 2030. Analysts currently expect Japan to come in well below 10GW by the end of the decade, with some forecasts from analyst houses predicting it will have half that in place.

The auctions were put on hold earlier in 2022 after the first 1.7GW round was hoovered up entirely by consortia led by Mitsubishi, prompting a look at a redesign of the mechanism before resumption next year.