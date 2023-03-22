Japan’s biggest power company JERA made a major move into European offshore wind with a deal to buy Parkwind, one of the sector’s pioneering developers.

JERA will acquire 100% of Parkwind from Virya Energy, the offshore wind arm of Belgian retail group Colruyt, for a final price expected to be at least €1.55bn ($1.67bn) net of debt.

Virya Energy said last year it would consider a sale of Parkwind in light of a shift in offshore wind to deep-pocketed utilities oil giants that could fund ever larger projects.