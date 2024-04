A shipping subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui group has signed a contract with China's Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering for the construction of an electric propulsion module carrier for Japanese offshore wind projects.

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) announced today (Monday) that its group company MOL Drybulk has ordered a vessel of the transport of offshore wind components, and also inked a second contract relating to the supply and transport of Japanese monopiles.