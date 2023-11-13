Securing the backing of residents for wind power projects in Germany is getting easier thanks to a new approach that includes revised tactics against aggressive opponents, the use of augmented reality and financial incentives, developer BayWa r.e. told Recharge.

The war in Ukraine has also boosted the approval of renewable energy projects in general as Europe’s largest economy tries to get rid of its previous dependence on Russian energy imports, Andreas Hornig, head of project development services at BayWa r.e.