In recent weeks, for the first time, offshore wind projects in Europe and the U.S. have been halted, mainly citing cost increases.

In other news, turbine manufacturers were once again in the red in their latest quarterly reports, with losses running into billions.

This is not good news, it’s in fact the worst-case scenario for the energy transition when large projects that have already been awarded are not realised as planned.

Happening at a time when the entire offshore industry has to scale up to achieve expansion targets, this quickly calls into question the achievement of climate protection goals.