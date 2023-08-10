Global power giant RWE has achieved the higher earnings it had already promised for the first half of 2023 as robust revenues from power generation in the hydro, biomass and gas segment, along with a buoyant trading business, helped the company to invest heavily in additional installed capacity in the renewables segment.

Confirming figures given on a preliminary basis in July, the German utility said a strong performance by its core power plant and trading operations led to an adjusted net profit of €2.6bn