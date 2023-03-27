Invenergy-led Leading Light offshore wind project is spearheading supply chain and workforce development in the New York City borough of Staten Island with up to $300m in investments.

The developer, which includes New York-based renewables firm energyRE, is bidding its 2.1GW Leading Light project into the state’s round 3 tender with proposals that include leveraging the Arthur Kill Terminal (AKT), the state’s only proposed deepwater marshalling and assembly port with no overhead restrictions.

Leading Light is partnering with CUNY (City University of New York) College of Staten Island with a $900,000 investment into offshore wind training programmes.