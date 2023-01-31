Invenergy will sell 80% ownership interest to WEC Energy for $250m in the initial 250MW phase of the 1.31GW Samson Solar Energy Center in North Texas, the largest PV project under construction in the US.

Invenergy will retain a 20% stake in Samson I which began commercial operation in May 2022. The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The facility has a long-term off-take agreement with mobile communications giant AT&T.

WEC Energy is an electric utility and natural gas distribution holding company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, serving about 4.6