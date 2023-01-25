Invenergy has selected Siemens Energy to supply high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology for the initial phase of its $7bn, 5GW Grain Belt Express project, the highest capacity US merchant wind transmission line in development.

Phase one encompasses a line that will extend 530 miles (853km) from southern Kansas with some of the country’s best onshore wind resource east to Missouri

Under a preferred supplier agreement, Siemens Energy will support the final integrated design of the HVDC converter stations located in Ford County, Kansas, and Monroe County, Missouri.