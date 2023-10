American renewable energy giant Invenergy’s $7bn, 800-mile (1,287-km) Grain Belt Express transmission project received its final state approval from Missouri last week, advancing it towards construction in early 2025.

Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) followed state agencies in Kansas, Indiana, and Illinois in greenlighting the project last week aimed at bringing 5GW of wind power from the resource-rich Great Plains to Midwestern load centres.