The global wind industry will see an “intensified focus” on offshore deployment over the next decade as the sector races towards its second terawatt of capacity, said research group Wood Mackenzie.

Sea-based installations will account for 26% of total capacity and experience sevenfold growth by 2032 as “the sector matures and technology innovation and supply chain development help make offshore development more accessible in different regions”, according to Wood Mackenzie’s latest 10-year outlook.

Some 30 nations will add offshore capacity, with Europe and China between them accounting for 81% of the total, it added.