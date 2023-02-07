Spanish utility Iberdrola has named Felipe Montero chief executive of its new business unit in Germany, where the European renewables giant already is the biggest operator of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea.

The fully owned subsidiary, called Iberdrola Deutschland, is to be headquartered in Berlin and bundles the company’s current activities in the EU’s largest renewables market, such as development and operation of offshore wind, onshore wind and PV assets, hydrogen solutions, including corporate power purchase agreement, and portfolio management services.