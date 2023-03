Analysts said an announcement by Havfram Wind that it won a deal to install turbines at the giant Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is a positive sign of progress for the project, which developer Orsted has warned could face viability questions without UK government support.

Norway-based Havfram said will use one of its latest jack-up vessels to from 2026 install up to turbines at Hornsea 3, which will total up to 231 machines and 2.9GW at its site in the North Sea off northeast England.