Nordex this week has announced close to half a gigawatt in turbine orders for wind farms in Germany and the UK.

Developer Denker & Wulf still at the end of 2023 had placed 122MW in orders spread over three projects in northern Germany, the company said Thursday. The biggest is for the 67.5MW Gönnebek 1&2 wind farm in the Segeberg district in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein to which the OEM will supply 11 of its 149/5.X