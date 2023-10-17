The wind industry in Poland is hoping for new impetus to the development of renewables and “improving conditions” for onshore wind after official results showed a victory for opposition parties in elections on Sunday.

The currently governing Law and Justice (PiS) according to the results is still the strongest party with 35.4% of the vote, but even with the far-right Konfederacija party – a possible ally – won’t be able to form a coalition that would have a majority of seats in the Sejm, the Polish lower house of parliament, German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk said.