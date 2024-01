An Indian state-owned hydropower giant has put out a call for a partner to develop the country’s first offshore wind projects.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) recently published a tender for expression of interest for a partner on the development of offshore wind in India.

NHPC currently has an installed capacity of around 7GW. That is overwhelmingly made up of hydropower projects but it is increasingly expanding into solar and wind power too, including offshore wind.