Policy moves by India’s government are set to turbocharge wind capacity additions in the second half of the decade, predicted CRISIL Ratings.

The ratings group – part of S&P Global – reckons capacity could grow at 6-8GW from the 2026 financial year, far above the roughly 1.6GW seen over the last five.

CRISIL’s analysts said a quartet of policy moves are set to reinvigorate a sector that has been in the doldrums since 2017, when a messy shift from tariff- to auction-based procurement sent installations plunging from a record 5.4GW