India has taken the next steps to kick-start its offshore wind ambitions by tendering 4GW of seabed for projects and announcing details of viability gap funding.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited on Thursday released the notice of tender for offshore wind developers.

The seabed rights on offer are for projects off the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman meanwhile announced that India will provide viability gap funding for an initial 1GW of offshore wind projects.