The Covid-19 pandemic, trade wars and the invasion of Ukraine have set the stage for India to challenge China’s supremacy in wind power manufacturing, according to a new report, but the country must overcome challenges to “seize” this opportunity.

China dominates the global supply chain for blade, generator and gearbox manufacturing but may be losing its footing, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and consultant MEC+ argued in their latest annual report on the Indian wind power sector.

India meanwhile, "with its strategic geopolitical position and scale," has already become a "prime destination for global players seeking to establish a manufacturing base," argues Sidharth Jain, founder and CEO of MEC+.