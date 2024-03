The US deployed a national record 3.98GW of grid-scale storage capacity in the fourth quarter, up 358% from a year earlier, as the segment also dominated activity across the industry in 2023, according to new numbers from American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Wood Mackenzie.

Last year, grid-scale additions also totaled a record 7.91GW, accounting for 90% of installations across all segments that include community, commercial, and industrial (CCI), and residential, a 98% surge from 2022.