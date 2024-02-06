China’s offshore wind supply chain looks poised to leverage strong financials and vast manufacturing capacity to play an outsized role in the coming global offshore wind boom, a report by research consultancy S&P Global found.

The report, Top 10 Trends in Clean Energy Technology in 2024, forecasts 60GW of capacity will be auctioned to 17 countries around the world this year, “an all-time record high”, noted Edurne Zoco, executive director of research and analysis in gas, power & climate solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.