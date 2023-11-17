New Jersey regulator Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) approved a measure to procure transmission infrastructure originally included in the ongoing round 3 as a separate solicitation due to cost concerns.

Bidders in the current round had been required to submit plans for onshore “prebuild [transmission] infrastructure (PBI)” in their proposals for up to 4GW of offshore wind generation.

The infrastructure includes duct banks and cable vaults for landing offshore wind power at the Sea Girt National Guard training centre and bringing it to the Larabee power collector station 68 miles (109 km) north of Atlantic City.