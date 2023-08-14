The solar and energy storage industries combined added some $100bn in activity to the US economy on the strength of incentives in landmark climate legislation passed last year, a leading industry advocacy group reported.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released an analysis today that found that billions of dollars of investment had been added to the US economy since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year.

The IRA provides a slew of federal tax credits to promote demand for utility-scale solar power and formation of a domestic manufacturing supply chain that is not reliant on China for components and materials such as polysilicon.