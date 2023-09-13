Major developers have broken cover to criticise the UK government’s easing of an effective ban on onshore wind farms in England as not going far enough, saying that the “micro adjustment” to the rules hasn’t changed anything.

The UK government last week lifted a rule that a single objection to an onshore wind farm in England could stop it from progressing, which had effectively killed off the sector since it was enacted in 2015.

Power over the approval of projects still lies with local councils, but they must now consider the views of the “whole community, rather than a small minority,” when considering a planning application.