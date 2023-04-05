US utility Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) sealed two agreements with EDF Renewables to add 554MW of solar PV capacity on a direct current basis, while issuing a separate request for proposals (RFP) for almost 2GW of clean energy resources.

I&M is among a growing number of medium-size integrated utilities in the US that are transitioning from coal to renewables backed by natural gas peaking capacity, while retaining nuclear generation.

I&M, a unit of American Electric Power (AEP), one of the nation’s largest power providers, will purchase 100% of the equity interests in the 318MW Lake Trout Solar project from EDF after it enters service in late 2025 or early 2026.