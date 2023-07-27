Federal regulators on Thursday approved reforms to facilitate interconnection of new power projects, a move clean energy advocates and climate activists believe will move the US closer to achieving President Joe Biden’s 2035 net-zero electric grid goal.

Willie Phillips, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), called the new rule as “important milestone” and a “watershed moment for our nation’s transmission grid.”

Solar and wind lose new US power build share as market hurdles persist: FERC
 Read more

FERC, based in Washington, DC, regulates the transmission and bulk sale of electricity and natural gas in interstate commerce, as well as transportation of oil by pipeline.