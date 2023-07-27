Federal regulators on Thursday approved reforms to facilitate interconnection of new power projects, a move clean energy advocates and climate activists believe will move the US closer to achieving President Joe Biden’s 2035 net-zero electric grid goal.

Willie Phillips, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), called the new rule as “important milestone” and a “watershed moment for our nation’s transmission grid.”

FERC, based in Washington, DC, regulates the transmission and bulk sale of electricity and natural gas in interstate commerce, as well as transportation of oil by pipeline.