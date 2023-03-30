Electric utility Entergy and RWE on Thursday agreed to jointly evaluate the emerging US Gulf of Mexico (GoM) offshore wind play and optimal route-to-market for clean energy to industrial customers in Louisiana and Texas.

“Our customers continue to share with us that they are seeking clean energy solutions to help them reach their own sustainability goals,” said Phillip May, CEO of Entergy Louisiana, adding the partnership with RWE “serves as an important first step to potentially bringing wind power to our Louisiana shores.”