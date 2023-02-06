A group of mayors from communities on the US Atlantic coast as well as a congressman have written to high-ranking Biden administration officials in key federal departments of commerce and interior, calling for a moratorium on offshore wind development activities following a spate of whale deaths in the region’s waters.

“Repeated instances of dead whales washing up on New Jersey’s shoreline and the proximity of nearby offshore wind development has raised concerns that ongoing activity on these projects maybe be contributing to [these] fatalities,” said representative for the state of New Jersey Chris Smith to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.