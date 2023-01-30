Nordic developer OX2 has received a key regional permit for the Galatea-Galene wind farm off Sweden’s west coast, leaving the green light for the 1.7GW project now largely just awaiting the approval of a final permit by the central government in Stockholm.

The county administrative board of the Halland region decided the huge project in the Kattegatt Strait developed jointly with the investment arm of Ikea owner Ingka Group can get built in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.

The country’s armed forces have already declared they don’t have any objections to the northern part of the wind farm, while a dialogue continues for the southern part, OX2 said. A green light by the Swedish navy is key for a final central government permit.

“We look forward to realise Galatea-Galene together with OX2,” said Frederik de Jong, head of renewable energy investments at Ingka Investments.

“With a speedy permit process the wind farm could be producing electricity before 2030.”

With the approval by the central government, construction could start already in 2026 and without subsidies, OX2 said. The project also just obtained a Natura 2000 environmental permit by regional authorities.

Article continues below the advert

It is unclear how quickly the military will decide whether it also approves of the southern part of the project. The military in the past has already shot down several offshore wind projects in Sweden, so its OK is crucial for a final government approval.

OX2 made its announcement about Galatea-Galene after Danish offshore wind champion Orsted earlier this month said it had also received a regional government approval for its 1.5GW Skåne project off southern Sweden, and was only waiting for a military green light and final central government OK to build the wind farm.

OX2 and Orsted’s projects are among the furthest-advanced of a new wave of Swedish offshore wind projects, alongside Vattenfall’s 640MW Swedish part of the Kriegers Flak wind cluster, which has already obtained a central government permit from Stockholm.

“This is an important step to increase the generation of renewable energy in southern Sweden and to reduce the cost of electricity,” said Emelie Zakrisson, head of project development for offshore wind power Sweden at OX2.

“The wind farm will furthermore contribute to the green transition and to secure a competitive industry in the region.”

Galatea is located at 25km off Falkenberg, and Galene at the same distance off Varberg – both towns south of Gothenburg. The twin projects could produce some 6-7TWh of green power each year, and are close to key Swedish industrial sites.

Galatea-Galene is one of three massive projects OX2 is developing together with Ingka Investments, which jointly would have a capacity of up to 9GW.

UPDATED with project also receiving Natura 2000 environmental permit