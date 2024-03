Norway’s first large-scale offshore wind auction has been won by a consortium of developer Parkwind and Ingka Investments, the investment arm of the owner of furniture giant Ikea.

The pair’s Ventyr consortium emerged as the winner of a two-day auction to build 1.5GW of fixed-bottom capacity in the in the Sorlige Nordsjo 2, or Southern North Sea 2 zone.

Ventyr won with a bid of NKr1.15/kWh