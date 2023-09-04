Ikea plans to expand its offshore wind activities to Asia and further European countries but is steering clear of markets that include negative bidding in their allocation systems and is “not looking at North America at this point”, the head of renewable energy at the Swedish furniture giant’s owner's investment arm said.

Ingka Investments’ head of renewable energy investments, Frederik de Jong, spoke to Recharge after it and its partner OX2 obtained a Natura 2000 environmental permit for its 1.5GW