Ingka Investment, the investment arm of Ikea owner Ingka Group, and Nordic developer OX2 have submitted a permit application to build the 3.1GW Neptunus offshore wind farm in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of Blekinge County.

The array is planned to feature 207 wind turbines of around 15MW and is estimated to churn out 13-15TWh of green power per year – which corresponds to the total electricity consumption of Sweden’s southern Blekinge and Skåne regions.