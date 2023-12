Ignitis Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have won a competitive tender for development of an offshore wind farm in the Liivi 2 area northwest of Estonia’s Ruhnu Island.

The pair paid €1.7m ($1.8m) for the rights to develop up to 1.4GW on a 115 km2 site expected to become operational post-2030, according to a joint statement released by both companies today (Wednesday).