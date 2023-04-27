Too much “red tape” is one of the main factors slowing down a rapid offshore wind build-out, in particular EU environmental regulation, Danish climate and energy minister Lars Aagaard told the WindEurope conference in Copenhagen.

In Europe it can easily take nine or 10 years from taking a political decision until the actual construction of wind farm is done, the minister lamented.

“A wise person once told me the US got the market, Europe got the rules. I think we should change that,” Aagaard said.