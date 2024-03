US renewables giant Avangrid released a report touting up to $4.8bn in economic impacts from its 2.6GW Kitty Hawk project that remains without offtake as Virginia regulators mull opening offshore wind procurement to market competition.

“Kitty Hawk Wind is a transformational opportunity for Virginia and offers significant economic benefit to the City of Virginia Beach and the entire Hampton Roads region,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra.