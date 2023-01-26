A lawsuit filed against the federal government regarding flagship US offshore wind project Vineyard Wind 1 continued through federal courts with a hearing on Tuesday that sought to clarify evidence in preparation for a judge’s ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by Nantucket Residents Against Turbines (NRAT), an activist group based on the island facing the Massachusetts coast, alleging that the government failed to meet its statutory duties in evaluating the environmental impacts of the 800MW project.

Vineyard Wind I, a joint venture of Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is the first commercial scale offshore wind project permitted and in construction.