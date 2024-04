Danish developer Orsted and Spanish utility Iberdrola have both kicked off the week with divestment deals underlining both companies' determination to streamline their investment portfolios.

Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind developer, revealed that it has decided to sell its French onshore wind and solar businesses to Paris-based energy giant Engie.

The sale of Ostwind France, as the assets are collectively known, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.