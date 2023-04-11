Iberian offshore wind pioneer IberBlue Wind unveiled plans to use 18MW turbines for 2GW of cross-border floating projects between Spain and Portugal.

IberBlue – a joint venture between Irish developer Simply Blue and Spanish outfits Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures – hopes to use 109 of the giant machines for the Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula.

The two projects will occupy 530 sq km off the coasts of Baixo Miño in Pontevedra and Viana do Castelo and are planned to supply enough power for a million homes in the Iberian Electricity Market shared by the two countries.