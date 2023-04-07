The US’ first Jones Act-compliant service operations vessel (SOV), the 262-foot (80-metre) Eco Edison, has reached its halfway point in construction at the Edison Chouest shipyard in Louisiana.

The SOV is expected to be commissioned in 2024 for operations and maintenance of multiple projects underway by the joint venture (JV) of Danish developer Orsted and New England utility Eversource. This includes the 130MW South Fork near Long Island, the nation’s second fully permitted array that is slated to begin offshore construction later this spring.