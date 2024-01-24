The financial future of a big part of Europe’s largest onshore wind complex is mired in legal limbo amid claims and counterclaims by its main owner, the Chinese state-run power group CGN, the industrial giant buying its green electricity and Sweden's tax authorities.

The project company behind the 653MW Markbygden Ett, three-quarters owned by CGN, filed last year for restructuring proceedings with the Umeå district court in northern Sweden after getting into financial difficulties due to the terms of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Norwegian aluminium giant Hydro.