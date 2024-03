The UK faces an impending steel supply crunch driven by an “explosion in demand” from the offshore wind sector – and could find its flagship targets for wind at sea under threat as a result, according to an industry consultancy.

Britain’s drive to install 50GW at sea by 2030 will be responsible for 6.1 million tonnes of steel demand, amounting to some 76% of the nation’s total requirement over the next decade for all infrastructure projects, claimed analysis by Newton.