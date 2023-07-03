Freja Offshore sees using 20-22MW turbines as the “best estimate” for its gigascale Cirrus project off southern Sweden, CEO Magnus Hallman said, although the developer in a consultation document for the wind farm is keeping its options open to even use machines with a rating of up to 30MW.

The Mainstream Renewable Power and Hexicon tie-up is seeking a permit for the 2GW project in the country’s economic zone Baltic Sea at about 50km southeast of Karlskrona.

“At this stage of our application, we wish to maintain operational freedom and flexibility on the choice of turbines and more,” Hallman told Recharge.