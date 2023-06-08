The Danish government has rejected 24 applications and only approved three for its open door scheme for offshore wind without further processing, confirming the industry’s worst fears that a government investigation into compliance of the policy with EU competition rules could derail most of it.

Industry group Green Power Denmark said the door had now been closed abruptly although companies had waited patiently for the outcome of the government’s probe into the scheme, which previously allowed large and mostly offshore wind projects to be built without a tender and subsidies.