Development of US offshore wind-ready port capacity is already a story of making do with less-than-ideal infrastructure, and that's nowhere more obvious than in California where options are limited and most ports doing very nicely, thank you, handling other types of cargo than giant floating turbines.

The Golden state is targeting 25GW of floating wind capacity by 2045 and already has five active leases in two wind energy areas (WEAs). As yet, it has only one port tapped for the industry, the Port of Humboldt Bay, 430km (267 miles) north of the Port of San Francisco near the Humboldt WEA.