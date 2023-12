Amid COP28 talk of tripling renewable energy by 2030, the Global Wind Energy Council has warned in a new report that a supply chain hobbled by a volatile market and “race to the bottom” mentality could mean the sector comes up short in keeping the 1.5°C pathway alive.

GWEC said today (Monday) that a deficient supply chain could leave the world with only three-quarters of the wind power it needs – meaning a 700GW deficit – by the end of the decade to meet climate targets.